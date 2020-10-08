Iowa Workforce Development reviewing Trump's executive order

IOWA, USA — Iowa Workforce Development is asking the public to stay patient following President Trump's executive order that authorized additional payments for some individuals receiving unemployment benefits.
According to a Facebook post, the IWD is waiting for additional guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor on how to develop and implement the benefit. They ask you to not call their customer service line to ask about this order as they need the lines to remain open for those filing for unemployment.
The IWD says their website will be updated with the information as it becomes available.