Iowans enjoy Labor Day celebrations across the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — With workers across the Hawkeye State enjoying some time away from the office for Labor Day, that didn't mean there's nothing to do—quite the opposite, in fact. From parades to car shows, Iowans found plenty of ways to mark the occasion.

In Altoona, motorheads from around the metro gathered at Lutheran Church of the Cross for their second annual car show, hosted by American Legion Post 682.

More than 100 car owners showed off their rides in 2021, and organizers were hoping to top that figure for 2022. Organizers told Local 5 that the car show helps the Legion host services for veterans throughout the rest of the year.

"Money that we used before comes out of our general fund. And after a while that becomes depleted a little bit. So this is a good fundraiser for us," said Rick Beenen, who organized the car show for the Legion.

Closer to the heart of the metro, the annual Des Moines labor day parade returned, travelling from the state capitol all the way to the fairgrounds.

Hundreds of Iowans lined the streets to see the floats go by, and pick up some of the valuable prizes left behind.

"I love getting the candy and all the toys and stuff," said Maddy Le who attended the parade with her father.

While spirits were high during the holiday festivities, the Iowans who enjoyed their day away from laboring still took time to appreciate the hard workers at the center of all the celebrations.