Iowans fear Covid at restaurants with patios closing

The cold months ahead could bring extra struggles to restaurants this year.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The most popular spot to sit at restaurants is outside, making people feel more safe during the pandemic.

However, with snow on the ground and the winter months ahead Local 5 asked Mullets, a local restaurant on how they are doing.

“It’s really just these months that are going to be hard,” said Zachery McCuen, a manager at Mullets.

McCuen said more than 50 percent of their seating is outside. With those seats not available, inside they've made adjustments to slow the spread of the virus.

“We took out a lot of our tables here and we put up a lot of partitions," explained McCuen. "That’s what we’re rolling with right now.”

To maintain social distancing, Mullets is only open at half capacity.