Iowans get second jobs to pay for bills during pandemic

Business may be slowed for some Iowans, but their bills and livelihoods aren't.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the pandemic continues, so are many Iowans looking to pay bills.

“Someone like me, I’m still struggling to pay rent," said Mark Cates. He's a tattoo artist at Anchors Away Ink in Des Moines.

With business being slow he had to make a change to get by.

“I definitely had to get a second job just help out with bills around the house," explained Cates. "Between me and my fiancé, we have our own place and have had to figure out some things with finances and everything.”

The owner of Anchors Away Ink told Local that at the beginning of the pandemic the business lost at least $10,000. Cates said he lost hundreds of dollars in income.