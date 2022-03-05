Iowans give thoughts on abortion law changes

With many opinions swirling around Capitol Hill on changes to abortion laws we wanted to ask people at home what their thoughts are.

The Supreme Court's consideration of changes to abortion laws has polarized the nation, yet again, but Planned Parenthood's North Central State's President Sarah Stoez said their services are still open for all in need.

"Every single one of Planned Parenthood's clinic doors are open today and they will remain so until the very last moment of the very last day when abortion or if abortion becomes illegal in this country," Stoez said.

Executive Director of Iowa Right to Life Kristi Judkins believes having an abortion is a hard path to go down, and she knows this all too well as she is a post-abortive woman.

"Emotionally and mentally, it's very devastating, it's traumatic. And so as a result of that, statistically women, myself, I've experienced suicidal tendencies, so, you know, poster board of women have a higher tendency for suicide, and suicidal thoughts," Judkins said.

Stoez cites safety as the main reason why Plan Parenthood's doors will remain open.

"It is precisely because abortion is a morally complex question and it must be left up to individuals to make that decision. So Planned Parenthood is proud to provide abortion, we are proud to fight to keep abortion safe and legal and accessible to all people," Stoez said.

Judkins is now firmly pro-life, and would never encourage a woman to get an abortion but she says she's pro-women first, and would never stand in the way of helping a woman before or after their difficult choice.