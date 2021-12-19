Iowans travel to Kentucky to help with disaster relief

Over 1,000 homes in the state were decimated by tornadoes.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: Links for how you can donate to those impacted by Friday's storms are at the bottom of this story. Text "GIVE" to 515-457-1026 for other ways to help.

Residents of Kentucky are still picking up the pieces following devastating tornadoes across the state. Iowans are answering the call to help those in need—more than 600 miles away.

Dream Team founder Jacob Rowley and his four partners arrived in Dawson Springs, Kentucky on Sunday. They brought cleanup equipment like trash bags and cords to secure lost items, and even some construction equipment donated by local businesses to make carrying the loads easier. Before arriving, Rowley had been in contact with victims about the damage.

"It looks like a bomb went off," Rowley said. "That's the reports we're getting out of Mayfield."

The Dream Team will be coordinating with the United Cajun Navy and the National Guard. They won't just be helping in Mayfield, though. Rowley said it's a priority for his team to reach communities who haven't received as much help too—especially where people might not have homeowner's insurance to help them with their losses.

"It's one that really rings a bell for us. And we want to make sure that not one person of Kentucky feels left out, especially in our effort. And obviously, we can't do it alone. But if we can address a few of those people that have been left out, that's exactly what we want to do," Rowley said.

According to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, more than 1,000 homes in the state were destroyed. The current death toll sits at 78. All missing persons related to the tornadoes have been accounted for.

How you can help tornado victims

Hawkeye helpers

The Hawkeyes are set to play Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl in just a few weeks, so Hawkeye head coach Kirk Ferentz contacted former Hawkeye and now-Wildcats' head coach Mark Stoops to find out what they need.

Stoops told Ferentz that the Wildcats are raising money to help those in need, so Ferentz put the callout on Twitter for Iowans to step up and help. Donations can be made to the Red Cross here.

LifeServe Blood Center

Again, LifeServe is in the midst of a blood shortage. Folks can schedule an appointment to donate blood here.

Find even more ways to support the victims here.