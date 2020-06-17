Iowans speak out on LGBTQ workplace discrimination

Although Iowa has had protections for LGBTQ individuals since 2007, many say it's not enough.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Employers can no longer discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity based on a Monday ruling from the US Supreme Court.

The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against LGBTQ workers.

"Unfortunately, yes. I have been discriminated against," said Landon Wood, an Iowa teacher and a member of the LGBTQ community. "I've had letters written by parents to administrators at my school saying, 'My student really loves Mr. Wood as a teacher, but we just wanted you to know that he's a gay individual and that's not something that we see as fit for our student."

Statistics show about half of LGBTQ members have not come out to their employers.

"If you hear somebody make a gay joke, or a trans joke, or something transphobic, you shut it down as a leader right away," One Iowa Executive Director Courtney Reyes said. "And you set a precedent that that is not tolerated in your space."