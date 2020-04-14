Iowans relieved at sight of incoming stimulus checks

An estimated 80 million Americans should receive their checks by Wednesday, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans are receiving their stimulus checks.

Over 100 viewers let Local 5 know the stimulus check is pending in their bank accounts.

"I thought my business of 15, 16 years was just gone," explains Jessica Lewis, owner of Jessica's Family Child Care.

"My husband and I have six kids between us, so it's going to help just whatever we need with the kids and groceries." Jessica says she lost half of her monthly income due to the Coronavirus.

Another Iowan, Dawn Range, says she hasn't had a paycheck since late February.

We Are Iowa Local 5 News TELL US: Have your received your stimulus check from the IRS? bit.ly/2xgZDMn

"I don't have medicaid and I don't have health insurance, and with my medicine being so expensive, and procedures I have to get done that money is going to come in very very handy," explains Range.

Millions of Americans, that filed taxes the past two years, are expected to benefit from the stimulus checks.