Some Iowans seeking food assistance for the first time

The Food Bank of Iowa gave out food to families in need Monday at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa distributed food to nearly 2,000 families at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Monday. For more than half of those Iowans, this was the first time receiving this type of assistance.

“Prior to COVID, they'd always been able to take care of their families; they'd been able to provide; they could put food on the table," said Michelle Book, the CEO of the Food Bank of Iowa.

Rhonda Anderson, a mother and grandmother, who stopped by on Monday said she saw the event advertised online and decided to reach out for help for the first time.

"It's not a hard thing to do. If you're really in need of food, just come one out here. It's something that we need. Don’t be embarrassed. Everybody’s going through a hard time right now," Anderson said.

According to the organization, food insecurity in Iowa is on the rise due to the pandemic. By some estimates, it's up more by 40% nationwide. In many cases this is due to lost wages. For Anderson, it also because her kids and grandkids are learning from home.

"When you have kids in the house and they're home from school, you just need a little extra because they eat a lot," Anderson said.

The distribution on Monday was done as a drive-by to keep recipients and the 55 volunteers who were on hand physically distant.

People who stopped by received chicken, eggs, milk, canned good and fresh produce.

Book encourages any Iowan who needs help not to hesitate to reach out.