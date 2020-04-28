Iowans share their GOOD news with Local 5

In a world full of less positive news right now, Local 5 wants to hear what good news you have to share.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — It's important to have something positive to focus on during these trying times of the pandemic.

So we went to the West Lakes Hy-Vee on Jordan Creek for you to tell us something good today.

"I get to spend time with my family and I get to be out in this nice weather," Morgan said.

"I got these for my granddaughter, my cousins, my brother and they're going to be surprised and I also put included a $2 bill," Tomas said.

"Today is my boyfriend's birthday so happy birthday Bradley Freeman," Lexington said. "I'm going to be making him a peppermint chocolate cake to celebrate the occasion."