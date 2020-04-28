Iowans staying positive and sharing their good news

Local 5's Jackie Schmillen went out in search of some positive news Monday and she found some from shoppers at a local Hy-Vee.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — During these trying times, it's not always easy to find some good news or positive thoughts.

Especially while we're in quarantine, a lot of times the only time you get human interaction is when you stop by the grocery store.

So we thought we'd come over to the West Lakes Hy-Vee at Jordan Creek.

We had a banner ready to go, asking if people have some good news to share with us.

"Every day I have to find the good so yesterday was Sunday, so it was nap time. And just the beautiful weather," Carrie said.

"So today is my baby girls one year birthday," one proud dad said. "Went to the doctor's office and got shots for her birthday. She's gonna tear into this cake like nobody's business. it's gonna be great."

"Hey, I'm just excited that it's beautiful weather out. We can get outside, get a little break from our work at home or your kids or whatever is going on. So I'm just grateful that I got to go to the grocery store today,"

"I caught a big fish. I went on a bike ride and I got Starbucks," Harper and Tatum said.

"There is no more cancer behind my ear, the skin cancers all gone. It's a great day," Janae said. "Very lucky."

When asked if there was anything she'd like to say to those healthcare workers out there, she said, "oh bless them all."