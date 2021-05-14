Iowans weigh in on Israel-Hamas conflict

Hundreds have been injured and several are dead as protests continue 6,000 miles away from Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans spent part of Friday afternoon raising awareness about the conflict happening in the Middle East.

"As we watch the news, very often, all we hear about is, ‘Israel retaliated for rockets sent from Gaza,’” Kathleen McQuillen said. “Gaza was sending that after Israel had shot and wounded people."

McQuillen helped organize a rally downtown calling on the Israeli government to stop all violence against Palestinians in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza.

About 80 people attended.

"The Israeli government, the Israeli settlers want the Palestinian people out of East Jerusalem and now settlers are taking it into their own hands to pull them out,” McQuillen said.

But Rabbi Yossi Jacobson, director of Lubavitch of Iowa's Judaic Resource Center and owner of Maccabee's Kosher Deli in Des Moines felt Israel was attacked and says Israelis have a right to protect themselves.

"Israel is fighting for its safety and security and for its life,” Rabbi Jacobson said. “This is hypocrisy. This is crazy. This is totally out of line and they know it."

Bud Hockenberg sits on the board of Iowans Supporting Israel, which is a non-profit group that encourages people to support and defend the rights of the Jewish State of Israel.