Iowa's oldest restaurant continues to serve Winterset community amid coronavirus

Northside Cafe in Winterset was built in 1876. They've had to switch things up in 2020, but they're still going strong in a way they've never done before.

WINTERSET, Iowa — Built in 1876, Winterset's Northside Cafe is Iowa's oldest restaurant. It's usually buzzing with hungry patrons, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, they're having to switch things up.

"It's a completely odd situation for a restaurant like us," owner Scott Valencia said. "We've never done delivery service."

Yes, Northside can now add delivery into its long history. Valencia says they do take-out, but it's not a huge part of their business.

Northside Cafe Northside cafe pay it forward day Although Northside Cafe is not cu... rrently open on Sundays, we will be doing a "pay it forward" day to thank both the family that wishes to remain Anonymous, and everyone in the community that is supporting our restaurant through this crisis.

But even with the coronavirus forcing them to close their doors, Valencia says Northside Cafe has no shortage of customers.

"We have a lot of regulars in town. We've even had people that have driven up to two house to come food here since this happened," Valencia said. "We've gotten tremendous community support and state-wide support."

And it was the community's support for not only them, but one another that inspired them to give back like never before.

"We had a local person come in and purchase gift certificates to give away to the community, because there are people in need. We thought that was very generous, and we believe in the "pay it forward" system, so we decided to give away about $1,000 worth of food," Valencia said.