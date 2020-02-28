Senators Grassley and Ernst want three teams in Iowa preserved.

DES MOINES, Iowa — With changes being considered to minor league baseball, Iowa's senators are hoping three teams can still be safe in the Hawkeye state.

Minor League Baseball is proposing to eliminate 42 teams nationwide. Those include teams in Davenport, Burlington and Clinton, in eastern Iowa.

“Baseball is part of our country’s rich history. Growing up and going to baseball games with your friends and family is something that Americans all across the country have in common," Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said in a statement. "I want Iowans to continue to have access to Minor League Baseball."

"It would be a terrible loss, for our communities and for the many lifelong baseball fans across our state, for us to see them go," Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) said. "Along with Senator Grassley and a bipartisan group of lawmakers, I’m urging support for our Minor League clubs in Iowa who represent and provide for our state, communities, and baseball fans.”