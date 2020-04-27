Iowa's tax revenue down more than $300 million due to COVID-19 pandemic decisions

From March 19 to April 24, the state's tax revenue declined 48% compared to the same time frame in 2019.

DES MOINES, Iowa — In the past month, Iowa has seen a major decline in the amount of state tax revenue coming in due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a legislative document provided by the state.

According to state data, the net state tax revenue declined $307.3 million and 48% from March 19 through April 24 for calendar years 2019 and 2020. Much of the decrease in state revenue the state experienced over that time frame was not from the business closures and other impacts of coronavirus, but instead from the tax due-date delays. State taxes won't have to be submitted by residents or businesses until July. Since the payments represent tax year 2019 activity, the revenue reduction is not the result of the recent economic situation, according to the Iowa Legislative Services Agency document.

The state's tax revenue is also impacted by gambling revenue, which was directly hit by the governor's order on March 17, ordering all Iowa state-regulated gambling casinos to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The casinos collectively lost more than $26 million in gambling revenue as a direct result of the order.

According to LSA, the tax revenue consequences of the current situation will likely become more severe in the coming weeks and months.

Some portion of the revenue reduction experienced between mid-March and the end of July will be a real reduction in tax collections, while some portion will be the result of tax due date delays initiated by the State. It will not be until the delayed tax.

Gov. Kim Reynolds told reporters on Friday that she would be meeting with state leaders regarding the state budget. The legislative council is supposed to be meeting sometime this week as well.