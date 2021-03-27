Iowa's unemployment remained at 3.6% for February

The Iowa Workforce Development says the state's jobless rate was 2.9% in 2020.

While the United States' unemployment rate fell slightly in February, Iowa's remained steady at 3.6%.

“February was an unusually cold month for an extended period of time and thankfully, our unemployment rate remained very close to the January rate,” said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development. “We anticipate with the improvement in the weather and wider distribution of the vaccine, we will see a larger decrease in the unemployment rates this spring."

According to Townsend, there are 65,000 jobs available on www.iowaworks.gov.

The total number of working Iowans for February was 1,570,300, according to IWD.

From January to February, Iowa gained 3,200 workers. Since April 2020, Iowa has gained 47,900 workers.

However, the number of unemployed Iowans increased to 58,300 in February from 58,000 in January. In April 2020, the highest peak of unemployed Iowans, IWD reported 190,200 unemployed Iowans.

In April 2020, Iowa's unemployment rate skyrocketed to 11.1%.

