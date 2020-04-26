x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

local

Iowa's universities plan to bring back students in fall

The Iowa Board of Regents says it will follow state and federal health guidelines as they develop plans to return thousands of students to campus.
Credit: Iowa Board of Regents

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s three major public universities are planning to resume in-person classes in the fall, but they are still working out the details of what that will look like during the coronavirus outbreak. 

Iowa Board of Regents President Mike Richards said the schools will follow state and federal guidelines to protect health as they develop plans for thousands of students to return to the campuses of the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and Northern Iowa University. 

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in the state. Health officials said Saturday the number of confirmed cases in Iowa had increased by 648, to 5,092, though the actual number of sick is thought to be much higher because of many people haven't been tested.

RELATED: Live COVID-19 updates: Gov. Reynolds announces first steps to reopen Iowa

RELATED: 'It's very hard to wrap my head around': High school seniors come to terms with school year ending early