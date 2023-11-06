IRONMAN triathlon returns to Des Moines

Competitors ran, biked and swam a grand total of 70.3 miles.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The streets of downtown Des Moines were flooded with athletes competing in a grueling race across the city on June 11. It's called the IRONMAN 70.3.

The title comes from the length, as competitors raced more than 70 miles around the capital city.

The race was broken up into a 1.2 mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13-mile half marathon. None of those are easy feats by themselves, so why would anyone even think about tackling them all together?

Megan Polson was part of a Relay team tackling the race on Sunday, along with a friend of more than 25 years. She's competed in IRONMAN races before, and she says the magic hasn't worn off.

"It's a lot of training. We're both working moms, and so we tried and get some training in before the school year was over, I kind of felt like this is just like the best of both worlds," Polson said.

Other athletes took on the whole race all by themselves. Mike Romans was one of them. He said that the thing that kept him going during the 70-mile journey was his family.

"We all kind of have our different 'why's' as far as why we want to race this. My son got to see me race for the first time, which is cool, so he wants to do it, and that's really my why," Romans said.

Evan Culbert, the race's first place finisher, clocked in at four hours and eight minutes, but some competitors took over eight hours to complete their races. But no matter how long it took them to cross the finish line, athletes said the sense of support from their fellow racers never wavered.

"I know how hard it is for these guys to be going out and finishing especially those guys coming through now at the tail end. They've been out there for a long time. They're feeling like they're the last ones and they are killing it. And it's awesome. It's just awesome to be a part of," said Alaina Fojaco, who completed the race.