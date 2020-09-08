Indianola Schools announce positive COVID-19 case in Irving Elementary classroom

INDIANOLA, Iowa — An Irving Elementary School classroom is going into quarantine after a positive COVID-19 case was discovered within, according to Indianola Schools.
The district informed Irving Elementary parents Saturday that someone in a first grade classroom tested positive for coronavirus.
All kids in that class will be learning exclusively online until August 25. Details on what their remote learning will be like will be released next week.
The district says they are working with Warren County Health Services to perform contact tracing and to follow other proper procedures.