"Is it really as bad as everyone makes it out to be?" Iowans on coronavirus

With a lot of news out there on the coronavirus, some Iowans are still unsure on what to think.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday night state health officials are monitoring 11 Iowans for the coronavirus.

So far, none are showing symptoms.

As of now, 26 states have reported cases.

Some of those include our neighbors Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Nebraska.

Local 5 was out and about Friday to try and figure out what your questions are so we could get those answered.

We talked to about 20 different people and most of them said something very similar.

"My question is is it really as bad as everyone is making it out to be? It's a real puzzle trying to guess what it is out there for sure," Alfred Fehr said.

We passed that along to the Iowa Department of Public Health and they said:

"It is true the risk to most Iowans is low right now, however, we have seen in other countries, and now in some other states, how quickly this virus can spread. At this time, it appears the severity of the virus can vary from mild to very serious, sometimes resulting in death."

Some stores are running out of necessities as people are stocking up in fear that the virus could continue growing at a fast rate.