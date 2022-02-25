ISP: Pedestrian struck on I-80/35

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, according to Iowa State Patrol.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A vehicle hit a pedestrian on westbound Interstate 80/35 Friday, according to a spokesperson for the Iowa State Patrol.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla said the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital via ambulance. That person's condition is unknown at this time.

Urbandale Police Department and Iowa State Patrol are on the scene as of 10:30 p.m.

Dinkla said the incident occurred at mile marker 126.5.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.