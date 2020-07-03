ISU: Most students studying in Italy secured travel back to U.S.

Iowa State University asked 135 students studying abroad in Italy for the semester to return to America as coronavirus spreads.

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University said as of Friday afternoon, 116 students studying abroad in Italy had confirmed they secured travel back to the United States.

ISU had 135 students studying in Italy this semester.

After the U.S. issued a level 3 travel advisory for Italy, ISU decided to end its study abroad programs in the country and ask students to come back to America.

ISU encouraged students that had returned from Italy to self-isolate for 14 days.

Most students are self-isolating at home.

Four students are staying on campus away from the general population. The university is bringing their meals to the building they're staying in.

While self-isolating, students are being asked to take their temperatures daily and report those to the student health clinic.

As of Wednesday, no returning students were showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, ISU's Study Abroad Center director said the largest recall of students had been 12.