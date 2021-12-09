ISU Police report 3 arrests on Cy-Hawk game day, down from 31 at the 2019 game

Far fewer people were arrested during this year's Cy-Hawk game day compared to the last one, but first aid calls increased.

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State University Police Department issued 20 citations and made three arrests Saturday.

Both of those numbers are significantly down from the last Cy-Hawk game day in 2019. On that day, ISUPD arrested 31 people (some with multiple charges) and issued 52 citations.

All of this year's citations were for possession of alcohol under the legal age. Eleven of the 20 were issued to ISU students. Two of the arrests were for public intoxication and one was for possession of a controlled substance.

Only one person was arrested with a BAC of .20 or higher, compared to 10 people in 2019.

First aid calls, however were up to 211 from 148 in 2019. Seven people were taken to the hospital in an ambulance compared to eight in 2019. There were 32 gator medic calls made, which is the same as in 2019.