ISU students call for all classes to be online

Many students aren't too thrilled to be stuck in packed classrooms during COVID-19.

AMES, Iowa — Students at Iowa State University are not happy this school year.

The ones Local 5 talked to refused to do in-person interviews, because that’s their message. Things should not be in person. It should all be virtual.

“The damage has been done," said ISU senior Eric Klein. "They brought students back.”

It all started with students partying and not wearing masks the first weekend back.

Now, students are speaking out saying ISU staff should have known better.

“They went with the expectation that everyone would do their best to protect themselves and others, and in my opinion that just didn’t happen," said Klein.

“It was all kind of after the fact that, ‘Oh you shouldn’t have done that.’ It seems like their just dealing with the problem as it happens, rather than planning for the future," agreed ISU junior Clara Mikovec.

Both Klein and Mikovec said lecture halls aren't safe.

“The size of the classes and the way the rooms are laid out you can’t, effectively, social distance in them," explained Klein.

“For students that feel this way we should get together and talk about what we can do," said Mikovec.

ISU staff held a public townhall meeting Monday night. They said they didn't think moving all classes online is necessary.