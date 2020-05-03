It was an emotional homecoming today for Iowa State students sent home from study abroad trips.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It was an emotional day for many Iowa State University students who were ordered to leave their study abroad trip due to safety concerns amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Local 5 caught up with students Wednesday right as they got off the plane and arrived in Des Moines.

Just a matter of days ago, students studying abroad in Urbino, Italy got an email from ISU saying that they would need to fly back home.

"I was really confused because four days prior to ISU telling us they were pulling us, they had just sent out an email saying like everything is fine, we are not considering pulling study abroad groups from anywhere other than China, Korea, and places like that," said Westberg. "To just get hit with that email that we are getting sent home out of nowhere, was just mind blowing to me."

Students arriving at the Des Moines airport Tuesday were told they'd have to go straight into isolation.

"We have to be in a 14-day quarantine," said Westberg. "And report our well-being, temperature, all that to the student health center now."

Westberg says the students are confused that they have to enter a self-quarantine, yet were told to ride on a plane crowded with people.

"It doesn't make sense to have Iowa [State] express all these concerns about like self-quarantine as soon as you get on but then force us all onto a plane," Lacey said.

Westberg says one of the most difficult parts of the debacle is the money she spent, not having any immediate answers as to whether a refund is possible.

"I worked four jobs over the summer," she said. "I worked at a Casey's gas station, at a tattoo shop, at a radio station and then I did freelance babysitting odd jobs, things like that."

Not knowing if she can get that back is the hardest.

"I worked so hard, I worked so hard for this money," said Westberg.

While Lacey and her friends would've liked more time to make memories she'll cherish the memories she has.