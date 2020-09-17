Jasper County homicide under investigation

Local 5 will continue to follow this story for further information as it is released.

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Jasper County officials responded to a fire in the 8100 block of North 67th Avenue East in rural Kellogg around 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

Officials arrived to find an active fire in a roadside ditch.

After extinguishing the fire, a deceased body was found.

The Jasper County Sheriff's office and Iowa DCI officials say they are treating this as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jasper County Sheriff's Office at 641-792-5912.