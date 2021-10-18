2 rural Jasper County bridges getting much-needed repairs soon

County officials said construction for both of the bridges will cost nearly $2.5 million.

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Two backroad bridges in Jasper County are about to get a much-needed facelift.

Work on the bridges, which are located on County Road T35 near Highway 6 and Highway E24 near Mingo, is expected to start in spring 2022. Both of the bridges were built in the 1950s.

Jasper County Engineer Michael Frietsch said these bridges are long overdue for an update.

"On our structurally deficient list, we have approximately 116 bridges. [The] total number of bridges in this county is 295," Frietsch said. "At this time right now, we're trying to replace at least five if not up to seven bridges within house crews a year."