Nine-year-old boy dies after being found in the water at Rock Creek State Park on Saturday

Jasper County officials announced his death on Monday.

NEWTON, Iowa — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says a nine-year-old boy has died after being found in the water at Rock Creek State Park.

The sheriff's office received a call around 5:30 p.m. Saturday about a report of the child going missing in the water.

Bystanders found the boy in the water after calling 911 and performed CPR until authorities got there.

Once first responders arrived on the scene, they continued to provide care for the child. He was "then flown to a Des Moines-area hospital by helicopter for further treatment" which proved to be unsuccessful.