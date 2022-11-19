Joe Barksdale, founder of Iowa State Fair cookie staple, dies at 95

Joe Barksdale, affectionately known as the "Cookie Man," was one half of the duo that brought cookies by the bucket to the Iowa State Fair.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The founder of a beloved Iowa State Fair staple, Barksdale Cookies, has died at 95 years old.

Joe Barksdale, affectionately known as the "Cookie Man," was one half of the duo that brought cookies by the bucket to the Iowa State Fair.

It's been nearly 30 years since the Barksdales started selling their famous chocolate chip cookies on the fairgrounds. Joe first started a food business at the fairgrounds in 1975 before adding the iconic chocolate chip cookies to the menu in 1993.

His wife, Virginia, created the classic cookie recipe. She also passed away in 2022 at 94 years old.

The Iowa State Fair posted about Joe's death, saying in part: "The cups and buckets of warm, chocolately goodness grew in popularity by the bucketful ... His smile, kindness and heart will be missed. Our thoughts and love are with the Barksdale family at this time."

Joe made waves outside of the fairgrounds as well, both professionally as a general manager for a manufacturing company and personally as a fisher, hunter and BBQ fan.