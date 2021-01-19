What would Biden's immigration plan look like for Iowans?

11 million undocumented immigrants would have a path to citizenship under President-Elect Joe Biden's plan.

President-Elect Joe Biden has announced what Americans can expect with his first 100 days in office.

Biden said on day one of his presidency he will send a bill to Congress to provide 11 million undocumented immigrants with a path to citizenship.

“I’m just a Dreamer that, you know, will dream as far as I can and try to achieve my goals," Crystal Ambric, a DACA recipient, said. "If a door closes, another one will open."

"I have a son, he's 13 years old, and we would be more at ease knowing we won't be separated."

Ambric, 32, would gain citizenship if the bill passed. She was brought to the United States by her mother when she was 1 year old.

“When you talk to these folks, by and large, they don’t want to leave their country," League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) State Director Nick Salazer said. "They don’t want to travel 2,000 miles up to the United States. But, Joe Biden wants to address these issues.".

The legislation would be for immigrants who are leaving their home countries because of war, poverty or gang violence and would only impact those that have been in the country as of Jan. 1st, 2021.

"At the local level, this is helping folks in our community integrate into our society and be productive members of it," Salazer said.

If approved by Congress, it would be the biggest move for illegal immigrants since 1986, when President Ronald Reagan gave amnesty to nearly three million people.