John Deere to expand with new Chicago office

Deere hopes to add 150 I.T. jobs over the next two years with the new office expected to open in late summer or early fall 2022.

MOLINE, Ill. — John Deere & Company will expand its U.S. footprint by opening a new Chicago office.

Deere announced the plans on Monday, Dec. 13th, and says the expansion will add 150 information technology (I.T.) jobs over the next two years while also hiring a total of 300 positions to support the I.T. department and additional roles within the company.

The facility will target I.T. capabilities in eCommerce, cloud, data and analytics before moving onto a variety of positions involving innovation-related technical skills.

Andrez Carbett, Director of Global HR Operations at John Deere, says the move aligns with the company's industrial strategy.

"This includes leveraging additional markets that have great diversity and technology skills to incorporate into our world-class talent base,” Carberry said. “We build the best products in the world and through our technology, we improve our customers’ profitability while driving more sustainable outcomes. Recruiting and developing diverse talent is critical to our continued growth and to the success of John Deere as a major employer of tech talent in Illinois.”

The new space will be located in Chicago's Fulton Market neighborhood. Deere believes the spot is fast-growing and will allow the company to recruit from the city's "deep bench of diverse talent" and provide them with options of in-person collaborations.

“John Deere’s new technology center in Chicago is just one example of the innovation and investment Illinois is inspiring with our top-tier talent and world-class infrastructure,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This new location will pave the way for hundreds of new IT jobs for Illinois residents and help Illinois continue its long-standing tradition of being at the center of breakthrough discoveries in agricultural and construction technology.

Deere's Chicago investment includes an EDGE agreement offered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), a program supporting companies making large-scale capital investments and long-term creation commitments throughout communities in the state.