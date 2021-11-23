John Deere increases wages for non-union workers

The company's salaried employees will reportedly receive an 8% pay raise.

MOLINE, Ill — An accepted third offer brought an end to a five-week strike and saw pay increases and bonuses over the next six years for UAW members. Now John Deere's non-union employees will reportedly see a bump in their paychecks as well.

According to the Des Moines Register, the company announced on Tuesday, Nov. 23rd that salaried staff will receive 8% raises.

"The future success of our company depends on our ability to retain and recruit the best talent in an increasingly competitive global marketplace," spokesperson Jennifer Hartmann said in a statement. "To do that, we’re committed to putting every one of our employees in a better economic position."

The 35-day strike left Deere shorthanded, forcing an all-hands-on-deck approach to keep production running without UAW workers.

Salaried staff such as supervisors, engineers, and financial service employees stepped up to the lines as the company was exploring options to reach an agreement with its union workers.

The new agreement gives union members an immediate 10% raise, followed by a 5% raise on the third and fifth years of the contract, and lump sump bonuses on the second and fourth years.

Changes in the deal also include Deere's quarterly incentive program, known as "Continuous Improvement Performance Plans" (CIPP).

Under CIPP, employees are eligible to receive 5% more on weekly bonuses if a certain threshold of productivity is met.

In August, Deere executives told analysts that they expect the company to earn a record $5.7 to $5.9 billion in the fiscal year. This would be 62% above Deere's 2013 profits, their current record year, according to Des Moines Register.