John Pettit, Iowa Barnstormers VP, dies of COVID-19

Family and friends posted tributes to Pettit on social media

The chief operating officer of the Iowa Barnstormers died Christmas Eve, his family and business associates posted to social media.

John Pettit died of COVID-19, the family’s social media posts said.

"There are no words to express what an incredible and loving husband, father and grandfather he was and there are no words to express how much we miss him," the family wrote.

Pettit was a key figure in helping Barnstormers’ owner Jeff Lamberti bring the Arena Football League team back to Des Moines in 2008.