Johnson County EMT talks about being on the front lines of the pandemic

Experiencing the effects of the pandemic each and every day can be hard and humbling on local front-line workers.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — The eastern part of the state has been hit hard with the pandemic.

53 people have died in Johnson and Linn Counties.

For those on the front-lines, it's a sobering reality.

COVID-19 has impacted all of our lives in ways we never thought imaginable.

For those health workers who go to work every day and are in direct contact with the virus, it can be unsettling and very eye-opening.

"Just never take anything for granted," EMT Shawn Halbur said.

Halbur has been working on the front lines in Johnson County.

As an EMT, even he said like most people, we didn't know the extent of how dangerous the coronavirus is.

"I kinda treated it as a mild flu, but when you're actually learning more about it and actually interacting with these patients that have it showing what it can do to a person makes it more, opens up your eyes, makes it more leary," Halbur said.

Johnson County is one of the hotbeds for the virus in our state with more than 500 confirmed cases and six deaths.

Every call, Halbur said he and his crew take extra protective precautions .

"Always on every call we wear gloves and then we have masks that we wear on every call. And for symptoms such as COVID we wear our full gowns, we wear our gloves and masks and then our N95 respirators," Halbur said.

He is on board with reopening the state, but is weary about how the timeliness because the numbers continue to rise.

"In my experience, I felt that when we were closed we didn't have all these high numbers and then when we're opening back up is when they're going to 500 a day. We should open the state but I feel like at a more slower pace," Halbur said.