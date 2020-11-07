x
Johnston-Grimes FD: Improper fireworks disposal led to apartment fire

The fire was contained to a dumpster by two of the apartment's sprinkler heads before crews took it and put the rest of it out.
Credit: Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department has now determined the cause of an apartment fire last Sunday to be improperly discarded fireworks.

Just after 3:00 a.m. on July 5, JGMFD units responded to a fire alarm call at the Providence Point Apartments in Johnston.  The fire, which was contained by two sprinkler heads, was coming from the dumpster in one of the attached garages.

The crews took the dumpster out of the garage and finished putting out the fire from there.

Upon further investigation, they found the fire had been caused by fireworks that were thrown away in the dumpster.  No residents were displaced or hurt in the event of the fire.

