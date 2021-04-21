Driving while Black: Iowa Supreme Court case shows officer targeted Black man in 2010

Tommy Tyler's case went all the way to the Iowa Supreme Court. Court documents revealed the officer admitted to targeting him during the traffic stop.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — In the last two weeks, Black and brown men being arrested by police have made national headlines.

In Minnesota, 20-year-old Duante Wright, a Black man, was shot and killed by an officer during a traffic stop.

Wright's mother claimed he was initially pulled over for having an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror. There isn't a law in Iowa saying that's illegal, but an officer can pull someone over if they believe it's obstructing the driver's view.

In Virginia, Army Lt. Caron Nazario, a Black and Latino man, was pepper-sprayed in the face while he held his hands outside his car during a traffic stop.

Police in Iowa can pull you over if your license plates aren't visible. That's what happened to Lt. Nazario. Police pulled him over claiming he didn't have license plates, even though his temporary tag was visible in his rearview window.

This scenario happened right here in Iowa, eventually heading to the Iowa Supreme Court.

In 2021, Tommy Tyler claimed a police officer followed his care over a couple of days near his place of employment. The same officer eventually pulled him over on Merle Hay in Johnston.

"[He] went through my golf clubs. He went through my truck," Tyler said about the incident.

Court documents say the officer claimed to have smelled alcohol during the traffic stop. Tyler's blood alcohol content was .147. The federal limit to legally drive is .08.

Tyler said he has "been a target for a while" and it's because of the fact that he is Black.

"Officers will use minor traffic offenses to pull somebody over, prolong the stop, and use it as a springboard to do intrusive searches looking for weapons or looking for drugs," said Gary Dickey, Tyler's attorney.

Local 5 spoke with Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department about what should happen at traffic stops. He said those pulled over should follow the officer's instructions and keep their hands visible.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa says even if the person who is pulled over is innocent, arguing, resisting or obstructing an officer will not help in the situation.

"You do not have to consent to a search of yourself or your belongings, but police may “pat down” your clothing if they suspect a weapon. You should not physically resist, but you have the right to refuse consent for any further search," says the ACLU's website.

"Court is where you want to make your argument, not on the side of the road," Parizek said.

Tommy did just that, taking his fight all the way to the Iowa Supreme Court.

"I appealed the court county twice and then I ended up going to Gary Dickey and we went to the Supreme Court and that overturned Des Moines," Tommy said.

Court documents from his case show the officer who pulled him over did admit to targeting Tommy. Evidence indicated both the rear and front license plates of Tommy's care were visible.

"All policemen aren't bad, but there are some," Tommy said.

In 2012, then-Gov. Tom Vilsack ordered a study to be done on traffic stops in Iowa. It found minorities were detained for longer periods of time and underwent more car searches.