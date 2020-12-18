SCAM ALERT: Johnston police are not asking for donations due to 'emergency equipment shortage'

The Johnston Police Department does participate in charities around the community, but they aren't asking for money to help the department.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from Dec. 8, 2020.

The Johnston Police Department is not asking residents for donations to help purchase new equipment, the department clarified Thursday.

A new scam targeted several Johnston residents with a letter saying the department is accepting donations for an emergency equipment shortage.

A post on the Johnston city newsfeed says the department does participate in several local charities, but they will never ask for money for equipment or to help the department.

If you receive a call or letter that doesn't specifically mention the Johnston Police Department or possess their logo, chances are it's not affiliated with them.