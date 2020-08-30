3-year-old child hit, killed by car in Johnston

The incident happened in the parking lot of a Johnston apartment complex.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A three-year-old child is dead after being hit by a car, according to Johnston Police.

Johnston PD and the Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department responded to a call about a car hitting a pedestrian at the Cadence Apartments in Johnston around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a three-year-old Johnson native was hit and killed in the incident. The driver of the car is an adult living in Johnston, according to Johnston police.