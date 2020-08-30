3-year-old child hit, killed by car in Johnston

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A three-year-old child is dead after being hit by a car, according to Johnston Police.
Johnston PD and the Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department responded to a call about a car hitting a pedestrian at the Cadence Apartments in Johnston around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.
Police say a three-year-old Johnson native was hit and killed in the incident. The driver of the car is an adult living in Johnston, according to Johnston police.
The incident is still under investigation. Local 5 will update you with any developments as they become available.