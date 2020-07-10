x
Johnston police searching for missing teen

If you have any information about where 17-year-old Shaylea Lachelle Henderson may be, please call the Johnston Police Department at 515-278-2345.
Credit: WOI/Johnston Police Department

The Johnston Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.  

17-year-old Shaylea Lachelle Henderson was last seen in Johnston on Tuesday, according to police. 

She is described as 5′ 5" and was last seen wearing blue shorts and a yellow shirt. 

The Johnston Police Department said in a release they are "concerned with her well-being."

