Johnston police searching for missing teen

If you have any information about where 17-year-old Shaylea Lachelle Henderson may be, please call the Johnston Police Department at 515-278-2345.

The Johnston Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.



17-year-old Shaylea Lachelle Henderson was last seen in Johnston on Tuesday, according to police.

She is described as 5′ 5" and was last seen wearing blue shorts and a yellow shirt.

The Johnston Police Department said in a release they are "concerned with her well-being."