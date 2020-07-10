Johnston police searching for missing teen

The Johnston Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.
17-year-old Shaylea Lachelle Henderson was last seen in Johnston on Tuesday, according to police.
She is described as 5′ 5" and was last seen wearing blue shorts and a yellow shirt.
The Johnston Police Department said in a release they are "concerned with her well-being."
If you have any information about where 17-year-old Shaylea Lachelle Henderson may be, please call the Johnston Police Department at 515-278-2345.
RELATED: COVID-19 by the numbers: State confirms 16 more deaths, 944 cases with 16.59% positivity rate in 24 hours