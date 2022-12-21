Johnson police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

James Michael Heiring was last seen Saturday, Dec. 17., Johnston police say.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Johnston police are looking for a missing teenager: 15-year-old James Michael Heiring.

According to police, Heiring was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 17 around 6 p.m. when he voluntarily left his home.

Heiring was last seen wearing a white hoodie, tan pants and white sneakers. The missing teen is 5'7", 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

The Johnston Police Department requests that anyone with information on the teen's location to call them at 515-278-2345.

