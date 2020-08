The Johnston Police Department is concerned about 15-year-old Chad Chapline's "well-being due to health conditions."

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Johnston Police Department needs your help locating 15-year-old Chad Chapline.

According to police, he was last seen on Saturday wearing dark grey jogging pants, a blue zip-up jacket, and black and white Vans shoes. Police describe him as 5' tall weighing 110 pounds.