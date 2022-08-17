Johnston police searching for missing 17-year-old

Police say Teegan Radke was last seen Tuesday night.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Johnston Police Department says a missing 17-year-old was last seen Tuesday night.

Teegan Radke was last seen at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, Johnston PD said.

Teegan is 5’4”, 130 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

Police say if you have any information on where Teegan is, call the Johnston Police Department at 515-278-2345.

