Johnston seniors fundraising for prom they might not get to have

These students don't want there senior years of high school to end on a sad note due to COVID-19.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — With schools closing for the rest of the year, that means seniors will be missing out on a lot of those final traditions. Or maybe not.

We all remember our senior year of high school.

Senior nights, graduations and senior prom.

There's a group of students looking to create one more memorable night and raise $15,000 for charity in the process.

"We lost a lot of things senior wise. Especially if we can put this on in the summer, it would be a big deal for a lot of people I think and make for a good memory," Johnston senior Parker Shupe said.

So four seniors at Johnston High School decided to take matters into their own hands.

"We really wanted to find a way to make this special event happen. Obviously it's important and something we'll remember the rest of our lives is senior prom," Johnston senior Austin Nanke said.

They're looking to raise $30,000 for a senior prom this summer, if the state allows social gatherings by then.

But here's the catch. They're only budgeting $15,000 for the prom.

"They're doing part of this for themselves but at the same point donating the other half to the children's hospital. I just wouldn't expect anything less of them." Wes Little with Tailgating Specialties said.

The seniors are partnering with Tailgate Specialties to sell Iowa wave shirts. Half of what they raise is going to the prom and the other half to the Iowa Children's Hospital.

"We try to make the best of the situation because obviously we've been dealt some unforeseen circumstances and we want to make the best of what we have left," Nanke said.

They said if they can pull this off and it's allowed, the seniors won't have to pay for tickets and they're already prepared.

All four said they've already got dates, so here's to hoping they can have their senior prom.

If you're interested in donating, a link to the prom GoFundMe can be found here: