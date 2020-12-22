'Journey to the Light' attracts thousands during holiday season to view 750,000 lights

Lutheran Church of Hope said their Christmas light show, called 'Journey to the Light', brings in more than 40,000 people each year. The church created 19 light stations for this year's drive-thru experience, including Bethlehem, a live manager scene, and live music.

"If we can provide this safe opportunity, a free way for families no charge to you, to come out and spend 30 minutes experiencing the light. We have over 100 volunteer cast members spread out beyond this one mile journy that are going to be greeting you with smiles and welcoming," said Chris Gunnare, chief operating officer at Lutheran Church of Hope.