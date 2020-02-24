Jury finds Jerry Burns guilty of murdering Michelle Martinko

Burns will spend the rest of his days behind bars on a mandatory life sentence.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Jurors have convicted a man of murder in the killing of an Iowa high school student more than 40 years ago.

It took jurors about three hours to convict 66-year-old Jerry Burns of first-degree murder in the December 1979 stabbing death of 18-year-old Michelle Martinko. Her body was found the next day inside her family's car at a Cedar Rapids shopping mall.