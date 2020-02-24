x
Jury finds Jerry Burns guilty of murdering Michelle Martinko

Burns will spend the rest of his days behind bars on a mandatory life sentence.
Credit: AP
FILE - In a Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 file photo, Jerry Burns enters the courtroom during the continuation of a suppression hearing for evidence in the case of Burns of Manchester at the Linn County Courthouse in Cedar Rapids. Burns is accused of murdering Michelle Martinko in 1979. Judge Fae Hoover Grinde has barred from trial evidence that Burns searched the internet in the past few years for stories about assault, rape and murder. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP, File)

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Jurors have convicted a man of murder in the killing of an Iowa high school student more than 40 years ago. 

It took jurors about three hours to convict 66-year-old Jerry Burns of first-degree murder in the December 1979 stabbing death of 18-year-old Michelle Martinko. Her body was found the next day inside her family's car at a Cedar Rapids shopping mall. 

Burns didn't testify, and his defense called only one witness. The trial was moved to Scott County District Court in Davenport because of pretrial publicity in Cedar Rapids. In Iowa, first-degree murder carries a mandatory term of life in prison.