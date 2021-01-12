Justice Department reaches settlement with Hy-Vee over accessibility of online vaccine registration

The DOJ said the grocery chain's portal wasn't accessible to some people with disabilities.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The U.S. Department of Justice has reached an agreement with Hy-Vee to help people with disabilities get information about the COVID-19 vaccine and book appointments online.

"For instance, people who used screen readers would not hear the questions on the medical screening forms, and people who used the tab key instead of a mouse could not select available appointment times," a press release from the DOJ read.

Under the new agreement, Hy-Vee's vaccine content will now conform to Web Content Accessibility Guidelines.

"As for our vaccine registration portal, this agreement recognizes much of the work we have already done to ensure people with disabilities can continue to make an appointment online," a Hy-Vee spokesperson said in a statement.