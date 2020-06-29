Karma Bar's liquor license canceled at owner's request

Jose Aquino, the owner of the bar, requested the license to be cancelled following the death of Sir William Bekish early Sunday morning.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) canceled the liquor license of Karma Bar at the request of the owner after three people were shot outside the bar over the weekend, according to a press release.

The Karma Bar is located at 4995 Merle Hay Road in Des Moines. Alcoholic beverages can no longer be served or sold at the location.

A press release from ABD said Jose Aquino, the owner of the bar, requested the license to be cancelled following the death of Sir William Bekish early Sunday morning. Two women were also injured in the shooting.

ABD said they concluded their own investigation into the matter.