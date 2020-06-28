1 dead, 2 injured following late night shooting on Merle Hay Road

The shooting happened near Karma Ultra Lounge in the early hours of Sunday. Sir William Beckish, 29, of Des Moines died from his injuries.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is dead and two women are injured following a late night shooting near the Karma Ultra Lounge on Merle Hay Road, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide. There are no arrests as of this time.

Deputies responded to 4995 Merle Hay Road around 1:26 a.m. to help staff members disperse a large crowd of about 500 people. More than 20 minutes later, deputies reported hearing gunshots outside the bar.

One victim identified as Sir William Beckish, 29, of Des Moines had been shot in the head. Des Moines Fire medics brought him to MercyOne for treatment, where he died from his injuries.

Deputies found two women transported themselves to Broadlawns Medical Center for their injuries.

Telisha Young, 33, of Des Moines sustained a shot in her leg while Tamekia Crow, 40, of Des Moines sustained a shot in her torso. Both were treated and have since been released.