Kaydee Bobbitt's mom pleads for answers one month after murder

Kaydee was shot and killed in front of her teenage daughter in early April. One month later, her entire family is pleading for answers.

DES MOINES, Iowa — When you ask Wendy Vasquez how many children she has, it's an answer that no mother should have to give.

"I have two in heaven."

Especially one day before Mother's Day.

Last year Wendy lost her son, Luke Swann. Last month she lost her daughter, 33-year-old Catherine "Kaydee" Bobbitt.

"Some pain is so deep that... you know," she sighed.

Kaydee was murdered in front of her daughter on April 3. The two were driving westbound on Kingman Boulevard when someone pulled out a gun and fired at Kaydee. Her daughter was unharmed and called 911.

Kaydee was transported to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

"Why my beautiful daughter was murdered, no one knows why. She was a normal girl," Wendy said at a memorial for Kaydee on Saturday.

33-year-old Catherine “Kaydee” Bobbitt was killed April 3rd to gun violence. She had four children. Her teenage daughter was in the car as Bobbitt was shot, and later died in the hospital. No arrests have been made in Kaydee’s death, but Des Moines police are searching for Antonio “Jon Jon” Hodges. Posted by Eva Andersen on Saturday, May 9, 2020

Detectives learned that the shooting wasn't random. Kaydee was the target. Since then they've been searching for 27-year-old Antonio "Jon Jon" Hodges.

They believe Hodges has critical information on the case and that he is hiding out in Des Moines.

Kaydee's family is baffled.

"Here's a man that nobody knows. Does anybody know him? Nobody knows him," Wendy said at the memorial.

Kaydee's friends and family along with Mothers Against Violence said now is the wrong time to stay silent if you know where Hodges is.

"With all this violence going on- street code is out the window. We have families that are hurting," said Sylvia Jefferson with Mothers Against Violence.

The fact is, Wendy won't ever be able to spend Mother's Day with her children again. But what hurts her the most is how her four grandchildren, Kaydee's children, will have to spend this Mother's Day without their mom.

"Those beautiful children that are going to be aware tomorrow that they don't have a mom to do happy things with for Mother's Day," Wendy said.

If you know anything on the whereabouts of Hodges, Des Moines detectives want to hear from you.

You can call in tips to 911 or submit them through Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa by calling 515-223-1400 or visiting crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.