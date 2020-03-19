Keep your child's brain moving with these at-home activities

It's important to think critically, connect with others virtually and get creative at home while school isn't in session.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Now that your child is at home for an extended period of time, are their brains being stimulated like you would like for them to be?

Parents: listen up!

Des Moines Public Schools say you can find ways around the house to get your kids learning again even during the time they're stuck inside.

"I'm a professional educator and this has been a struggle for me as you might imagine," says K-12 educator Ben Heinen. "My wife is planning to bake cookies tonight with my kids from scratch. Anyone knows that has baked before knows that it's pretty scientific with all the measurements and all the little details you have to pay attention to."

Heinen also suggests you FaceTime or Skype a grandparent or older relative.

"You're finding ways to connect socially in quarantine, essentially."

Heinen explains that your child can measure furniture, walk the dog, and learn a new board game to get their brain active.

It's, also, important to take advantage of the internet. There are plenty of educational resources.

Here are a few: